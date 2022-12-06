Ole Time Christmas: A Campfire Experience Published 8:09 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Tuesday, December 6 was the day that Alabamians begin to “get in the Christmas spirit.”

And, it’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

The museum will host Ole Time Christmas from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the time will be filled with a variety of Christmas activities.

Sitting around a campfire is an especially fun way to spend an evening. And, at Christmastime, it’s even more fun and a very special time.

At Ole Time Christmas, Allen Polk, a popular re-enactor at the museum, will invite everyone to join him around the campfire to listen to the sounds of Ol’ Mother Nature, sing Christmas songs, enjoy stories told and roast marshmallows. And, Polk just might take out his fiddle, play and do a little jig.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said the campfire is just one of the activities that people of all ages will enjoy.

Lenny Trawick will be singing on the museum’s Main Street and Santa Claus will hear Christmas wishes.

“Children will enjoy making Christmas crafts to take home, participating in a scavenger hunt, listening to stories and experiencing how pioneer children celebrated Christmas.

Ole Time Christmas will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Admission is charged.