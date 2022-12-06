Just in time for Christmas! Published 8:12 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Hot Dog! The Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Calendars have arrived and just in time for Christmas.

The long-awaited calendars feature all animals that were entered in the HSPC’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest and it’s “a beauty,” said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president. “We are excited about the calendar and to see the photos of all the animals that are so loved by so many.”

The HSPC 2023 Pet Photo Calendars remain at $10 each and are available at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Service, Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins, P.C., Jinright’s Hillside Antiques, South Alabama Pet Resort, Troy Animal Clinic and Troy Bank & Trust Main Branch.

Brockman said the 2023 Pet Photo Calendar’s cover pet is Bailey Brown, the pride and joy of Charla and Bobby Brown of Troy.

“Bailey is a daddy’s girl, a tomboy and loves to ride dirt roads with her dad,” Brockmann said. “Bailey sits with her mom and watches movies, football games and barks and cheers for the Trojans.”

Brockmann said Bailey is very out-going and was in the Peanut Butter Festival Parade in Brundidge. Hopefully, she will make other public appearances in support of the Human Society of Pike County.

Every pet entered in the HSPC’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest is pictured on the calendar. And every one of them is a winner, Brockmann said. “All animals deserve to be loved and the calendar is filled with 86 pets that are dearly loved.

“The Humane Society of Pike County cannot say thank you enough for the support of the people of Pike County and beyond. The funds raised by the Pet Photo Contest support the HSPC’s annual spay/neuter program. It is a blessing to know that those funds help reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and, too often, abused animals in Pike County.

The 2023 Pet Photo Calendar is dedicated in honor and memory of Dr. Joe Maddox.

“Dr. Joe served the animals of Pike County, large and small, for more than 50 years,” Brockmann said. “We are deeply indebted to Dr. Joe.”

The calendar also remembers Rick Stetson who was a strong supporter of the HSPC and attended many of its functions.

“Rick loved animals and supported the HSPC, even from a distance,” Brockmann said.

The annual HSPC calendar would not be possible without the support of local merchants and individuals.

“We say a heartfelt thank you to all of those who entered their pets, those who voted, our calendar sponsors and the businesses that accepted entries and votes and how have our 2023 calendars for sale,” Brockmann said. “There is no way to expressed what your support means to all Pike County. Just know, your support is helping to reduce the number of abused and neglected animals. Remember that the next time you see an unloved animal along the roadside.”