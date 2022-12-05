Troy earns first CFP ranking ever Published 10:09 am Monday, December 5, 2022

On Sunday, the Troy Trojans football team were ranked the No. 24 team in the country by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings.

It was the first time the Trojans have ever been ranked in the CFP Top 25. Troy also earned a No. 23 ranking in the AP Poll and was also ranked No. 24 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll. It was the first time the Trojans had been ranked in either of those polls all season and the first time the team has been ranked at all since 2017.

Troy’s ranking in the CFP follows the school’s seventh Sun Belt Conference Championship on Saturday and the first 11-win season since that same 2017 season. As Sun Belt Champions, the Trojans earned a bid to the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., where the Trojans will meet No. 25-ranked Conference-USA Champions UTSA in a battle of ranked opponents.