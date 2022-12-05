Portion of Pike County Road 1107 to be closed for repair

Published 10:15 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

A portion of Pike County Road 1107 will be temporarily closed for repair on Dec. 6 for one day.

The road will be closed south of the Briar Hill Community for cross drain replacement at a point approximately 2.9 miles north of County Road 1101 – also known as Shellhorn Road – near the Belser Cemetery, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions should call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Looking ahead at ‘Ole Time Christmas’

Brundidge Christmas parade is tomorrow

Troy University to host ‘The Hope of the Holidays’ performance

Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak

Print Article

  • Polls

    What's your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events