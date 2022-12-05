Portion of Pike County Road 1107 to be closed for repair Published 10:15 am Monday, December 5, 2022

A portion of Pike County Road 1107 will be temporarily closed for repair on Dec. 6 for one day.

The road will be closed south of the Briar Hill Community for cross drain replacement at a point approximately 2.9 miles north of County Road 1101 – also known as Shellhorn Road – near the Belser Cemetery, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions should call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.