Looking ahead at ‘Ole Time Christmas’ Published 7:02 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Lenny Trawick, popular singer and musician, will be the featured entertainer at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s “Ole’ Time Christmas” from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Trawick will be on the museum’s Main Street. Activities are planned for the children’s entertainment while adults enjoy the musical entertainment.

“We are looking forward to hearing Lenny,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “It’s not often we get to hear his Christmas music so it will be a very special treat.”

The children will have opportunities to visit with Santa Claus, make different Christmas crafts and participate in the Christmas scavenger hunt while their parents enjoy the featured entertainment. Activities are planned for all ages both nights.

Admission is charged.