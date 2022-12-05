Hambrite named AFCA 5A Coach of the Year Published 1:48 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Alabama Football Coaches Association (AFCA) released its Coach of the Year honorees for the 2022 football season and Charles Henderson High School Head Coach Quinn Hambrite was listed among the elite coaches in the state.

Hambrite was named AFCA Class 5A Coach of the Year after leading his Charles Henderson Trojans to the Class 5A State Championship Game. The Trojans had an almost impossible turnaround this season, going from 2-8 in 2021 – and 1-8 the previous season – to a 12-2 season in 2022. The Trojans also won their first region championship since 2013 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The 2022 Trojans made it all the way to the Class 5A State Championship for the first time in school history, and just the third time ever the school had played in a State Championship of any kind. It was also the school’s second runner-up finish and first 5A runner-up finish.

Hambrite’s Trojans return the bulk of its starters for next season and will likely be considered one of the top teams in the state heading into 2023.

Other AFCA Coaches of the Year include Meek’s Houston Powell (1A), BB Comer’s Adam Fossett (2A), St. James’ Jimmy Perry (3A), Andalusia’s Trent Taylor (4A), Decatur’s Jere Adcock (6A) and Mary G. Montgomery’s Zach Golson (7A).

The winners will be honored on Jan. 28, 2023, at the AFCA Coach of the Year Banquet at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Montgomery.