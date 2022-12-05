Brundidge Christmas parade is tomorrow Published 7:01 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

The Brundidge historic downtown Christmas lights have been strung and the townspeople have been anxiously awaiting the ceremony that will officially usher in the Christmas season in Brundidge.

Dec. 6, the wait will be over.

The 2022 Brundidge Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. and follow a Main Street route through the downtown area. It’s an open parade and those who would like to participate. The parade lineup is on Veterans Boulevard near the Brundidge Piggly Wiggly.

The Christmas Parade is sponsored annually by the Brundidge Business Association.

“We’ll have floats, bands, Jingle Bell Ringers, beauty queens, just a wide variety of entries celebrating the coming of Christmas,” said Brian McDaniel, BBA president. “And, of course, Santa Claus. The word from the North Pole is that Santa Claus’ reindeer are resting for their journey on Christmas Eve so Santa will arrive, possibly, on a fire truck.”

Following the parade, there will be singing by elementary students from the Pike County schools at the historic Bass House, the lighting of the city’s 2022 Christmas Tree and visits with Santa Claus at the Knox Ryals Pavilion.

Everyone is invited to join the Christmas fun in Brundidge.