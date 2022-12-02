Troy falls in NIVC Tournament Published 11:05 am Friday, December 2, 2022

The Troy Trojans (18-13) saw their 2022 season come to an end on Thursday night in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the UT-Martin Skyhawks in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament.

It was Troy’s third consecutive appearance in the NIVC and second straight season hosting the first round. It’s the first season, though, that Troy has not made it out of the first round of the NIVC. Still, the Trojans end 2022 with the most Sun Belt Conference wins in program history and the most consecutive wins in a season. This is also Troy’s fourth consecutive winning season, which is the first time in Troy volleyball history. A number of Trojan players also set school records this season.

Troy lost all three sets against UT-Martin 25-21, 25-23 and 27-25. Sophomore Tori Hester led the Trojans with 19 kills and nine digs, while freshman Amiah Butler had 17 kills and junior Julia Brooks tallied nine kills. Senior Amara Anderson earned her 14th double-double of the season with 43 assists and 13 digs. Jaci Mesa also had 11 digs.