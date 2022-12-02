Pioneer Museum to host Ole Time Christmas’ Published 8:27 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

“Ole Time Christmas” at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.

This special event is an opportunity for people of all ages to experience Christmas in a simple, unhurried way with family and friends on the quiet nights leading into the Christmas season.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Ole Time Christmas is one of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s most highly anticipated events.

As soon as the doors open, visitors will be treated with the songs of Christmas by Lenny Trawick.

“Lenny will be playing and singing in the village throughout Ole Time Christmas both nights,” Tatom said. “And, there’s the possibility that some of his students might join him.”

Children will enjoy the Christmas scavenger hunt inside the museum and making crafts to take home and enjoy at Christmastime.

There will be opportunities to watch quilting and weaving. Stories will be told and old-time games enjoyed in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Over in the Demonstration Cabin, cookies and sweet bread will be baking and shared.

Outside, visitors will have an opportunity to roast marshmallows over a crackling fire and enjoy their favorite Christmas songs.

At the country store, visitors will gather around the potbellied stove and share memories about shoehorns, snuff and Grove’s Chill Tonic.

And, what would an Ole Time Christmas be without Santa Claus.

“Santa really enjoys celebrating Christmas like it was celebrated back in the days of the Alabama pioneers,” Tatom said. “He will be at the museum both nights and we invite parents to bring their children for this special time to visit with Santa.

Admission to Ole Time Christmas is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 60 and over and military and $8 for students. Children ages 5 and under and museum members are free.