Portion of Pike County Road 2228 to be closed next week

A portion of Pike County Road 2228 will be temporarily closed for cross drain repairs next week for one day.

The portion of Pike County Road 2228, also known as Burned Out Bridge Road, south of Troy is approximately 0.2 miles east of County Road 2225 – also known as Smart Road – and will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1 for one day. No through traffic or an onsite detour will be available

Anyone with questions can call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.