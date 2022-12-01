Portion of Pike County Road 2228 to be closed next week

Published 10:49 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

A portion of Pike County Road 2228 will be temporarily closed for cross drain repairs next week for one day.

The portion of Pike County Road 2228, also known as Burned Out Bridge Road, south of Troy is approximately 0.2 miles east of County Road 2225 – also known as Smart Road – and will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1 for one day. No through traffic or an onsite detour will be available

Anyone with questions can call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Dogs injured in windstorm at Troy Animal Rescue Project

Johnson Center hosts a ‘Sip And Shop’ experience

Pioneer Museum features ‘Ole Time Christmas’

JingleFest features shops by student entrepreneurs at IDEA Bank

Print Article

  • Polls

    What's your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events