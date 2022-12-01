Pike County features trio of Christmas Parades Published 6:29 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

This weekend begins a trio of Christmas Parades to be enjoyed throughout Pike County — Goshen, Troy and Brundidge. Everyone is invited to enjoy all parades as the county ushers in the 2022 Christmas season.

The Goshen Christmas Parade will get the 2022 Christmas season off to highly anticipated and fun start at 6 p.m. tonight. Everyone is invited to participate in the downtown parade or to cheer from street-side.

“All About Christmas” is the theme of the parade so to be a part of the Goshen Christmas Parade, just show up and line up. Following the parade, the Mojo Hand Band will play and hotdogs, burgers and chili will be available along with the fellowship of friends and neighbors.

At 7 o’clock Monday night, the City of Troy Christmas Parade will be 109 entries strong with four bands, including the Troy University’s Sound of the South.

Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism assistant to director, said the parade will be a mixture of new and “seasoned” entries and will be fun for all.

Prior to and following the parade, there will be entertainment on the downtown square including Henry Everett and the Troy University Collegiate Singers and the Lighting of the City of Troy Christmas Tree

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Brundidge Christmas Parade will jingle its way down Main Street.

Brian McDaniels, Brundidge Business Association president, said everyone is invited, “just come and lineup.”

The parade will feature dancing and singing, fun floats, classic cars, wagons and more.

After the parade, the Lighting Ceremony of the city’s Christmas Tree will be a highlight. Santa and his elves will be at the Knox Ryals Pavilion and all youngsters are invited to share their Christmas wishes with him.

INVITATION TO SHARE A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

The Johnson Center for the Arts has dedicated a tree in the JCA’s Christmas Tree Extravaganza to share the community’s Christmas memories.

Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist, invites community members to bring an ornament from his or her past, or one similar to the ones they had when they were growing up, and share it on the Christmas Memories Tree. The ornaments will be returned.

Allen also extends an invitation to visit the Johnson Center for the Arts during the Christmas season with family, friends or just to enjoy the solitude of the opportunity.

JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.