Johnson Center invites people to share a ‘Memory of Christmas’

Published 6:27 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Johnson Center for the Arts has dedicated a tree in the JCA’s Christmas Tree Extravaganza to share the community’s Christmas memories.

Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist, invites community members to bring an ornament from his or her past, or one similar to the ones they had when they were growing up, and share it on the Christmas Memories Tree. The ornaments will be returned.

Allen also extends an invitation to visit the Johnson Center for the Arts during the Christmas season with family, friends or just to enjoy the solitude of the opportunity.

JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.

