BPD accepting holiday donations to help those in need Published 6:34 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The City of Brundidge and the Brundidge Police Department are accepting donations for Christmas for underprivileged families and children.

Brundidge Mayor Isabelle Boyd and Police Chief Sam Green are encouraging citizens to participate in the donation drive. Green said he asks the citizens of Brundidge and Pike County to help make the holidays a little brighter for someone who is in need. Green said he wanted to make sure no family is left without a visit from Santa.

Donations can be dropped off in person at the Brundidge Police Department, located at 115 N. Main St. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 19. Donations can also be mailed to the BPD, in care of Chief Sam Green.

“Christmas is a season of giving, and celebrating our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave everything for us so we could celebrate the holidays,” Green said. “I wish a merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone.”