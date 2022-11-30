Pioneer Museum features ‘Ole Time Christmas’ Published 6:13 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Ole Time Christmas at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is a highly-anticipated event for all ages each Christmas season.

Old Time Christmas 2022 will be from 6 until 8 p.m. December 9 and 10.and will include arts and crafts for kids and kids at heart, the lighting of the museum’s Christmas tree and stories for Christmas.

Barbara Tatom, director of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, said Ole Time Christmas has become a tradition at the Pioneer Museum and is one of its most highly attended events of the year.

“Ole Time Christmas is enjoyed by people of all ages and is a favorite event for families,” Tatom said. “Everyone will enjoy seeing the handmade Christmas ornaments, visiting the Old Country Store, the Little Red Schoolhouse and the warmth of a crackling fire in the Demonstration Cabin and a Christmas treat to enjoy.

There will be songs to sing and Christmas wishes to share with Santa who will arrive from the North Pole just for a special visit with children at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Admission to Ole Time Christmas is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 60 and over and military and $8 for students. Children ages 5 and under and museum members are free.