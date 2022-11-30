Johnson Center hosts a ‘Sip And Shop’ experience Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Johnson Center for the Arts has a holiday shopping experience planned for those who believe that diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

From 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, the JCA will offer a sip and shop experience for those who like things that sparkle when worn.

Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist, said the Johnson Center will welcome Marquirette’s Exquisite Jewelry to the arts center and invites all those who like “exquisite things” to stop by and see the classic styles and today’ hottest trends in jewelry.

“Marquirette’s is well- and widely-known for its exquisite jewelry,” Allen said. “We invite everyone to the Johnson Center for this opportunity to shop for exquisite jewelry and in support of the Johnson Center.”