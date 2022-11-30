JingleFest features shops by student entrepreneurs at IDEA Bank Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Some 20 student vendors will open up shop Thursday, Dec. 1 at the IDEA Bank on the Square in downtown Troy for JingleFest Holiday Market.

Launched last year by student entrepreneurs Hannah Dinkle and Arthur Penn, JingleFest showcases student-owned businesses and products. Most of those students are involved in the Sorrell College of Business’ Troy Bank & Trust Entrepreneurship Program.

“This is a great way to kick off the Christmas season, support our IDEA Bank students and find unique gifts that are sure to make someone smile,” said Lynne George, Director of the IDEA Bank.

In addition to the shops, the event features photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause, a complimentary hot chocolate bar, raffle drawings and prizes, a coloring activity for children and holiday fun.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first 10 visitors will receive a free IDEA Bank t-shirt. All visitors will receive a raffle ticket with each purchase.

Vendors for the event include:

• Crafted by Shaine, specializing in handmade crochet gifts,

• Drips of Light, featuring wall art,

• Funky Frames, prints and frames,

• Hannah Katherine Boutique, handling women’s clothing and accessories,

• Hilaria Shop, featuring handmade bracelets,

• J-Squared Workshops, offering coasters, keychains and self-defense keychains,

• Kins & Co., purveyors of t-shirts, door hangers, vinyl cups, koozies and ornaments,

• Lazy J Company, offering Freshies shirts and decals,

• Luvcraft 3D, providing 3D-printed Christmas décor and children’s toys,

• Meraki Lush, offering scented candles, wax melts and body butter,

• NaimahYCreations, featuring handmade earrigns, keychains, stickers and art prints,

• Nett’s Crafts, featuring gifts and door wreaths,

• Off the Couch, handmade earrings,

• PoPaper, offering paper cutting,

• Studio Teems, selling art-related prints and bookmarks,

• Troy Alumni Association, offering its annual Christmas ornaments,

• Twisted T-Shirts, providing bleach-dyed short and long-sleeved shirts,

• Urban Bees, featuring sustainable skincare products made with local honey,

• Versatile Products by Shameka, featuring candles, tumblers, lip gloss and more, and

• Wandering Photography, offering original landscape photographic prints and holiday gifts.