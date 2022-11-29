Troy’s WTBF went on the air in February 25, 1947 Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Troy’s long-awaited radio station, WTBF, will go on the air at noon, Feb. 25.

Announcement of the opening date was made this morning by Cyril Reddoch, WTBF general manager, who said that preliminary tests of station equipment had proven entirely satisfactory.

WTBF will operate on a frequency of 1490 kilocycles, with an anticipated range of some 70 miles from Troy. Thus, in addition to serving urban listeners here, it likewise will give primary radio reception to rural listeners throughout Pike County and half a dozen adjacent counties.

The station’s opening day ceremonies will center around a dedication luncheon at the Troy Tavern, to which nearly 100 guests have been invited. It is not known, as yet, whether Gov. Folsom will attend the ceremonies, but a committee of the Troy Broadcasting Corporation stockholders has been named to urge the governor’s attendance.

Others invited to the luncheon include state, county and judicial administrative officers, as well as representatives of other radio stations in this section of Alabama. The ceremonies will be broadcast from the Troy Tavern from noon until 1 p.m.

Following the luncheon broadcast, the program for the remainder of the opening day will emanate from the WTBF studios on College Drive. Present plans contemplate an “open house” at the studios from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., that evening, to which everyone is invited. Visitors will tour the studios in groups, while the regular programs are presented.

Reddoch announced that WTBF had completed an affiliation with the Mutual Broadcasting System and that the network would be offered on the station about March 1. Meanwhile, WTBF will operate as an independent station offering top quality musical entertainment, new programs, variety show and performances by talented local artists and entertainers.

Reddoch explained that after the opening day, WTBF would operate on a regular broadcast schedule of 16 ½ hours daily, from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The program will be handled by five staff and four special announcers and the station’s equipment includes facilities for remote broadcast—that is broadcast direct from the scene of an activity or an outstanding news event.

Members of WTBF’s announcing staff are: Sam Townsend, Philip Stovall Brown, Ralph Howard, Cecil Eugene Merritt and Harold Jones. Special announcers are: William Monroe Warren, Samuel Meeks, Charles Land and Dan Easterling.

The F. C. C. preliminary inspection was held early today with WTBF passing all requirements.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.