Goshen Christmas Parade ushers in Christmas Season Published 8:27 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Goshen Christmas Parade will get the 2022 Christmas season off to highly anticipated and fun start at 6 p.m. Friday. Everyone is invited to participate in the downtown parade or to cheer from the street side.

There is no lineup directive, “just show up and line up.”

Tracie Shaver, Goshen town clerk, said the parade lineup will be at 5 p.m. on the Glenwood Road just passed the Goshen Fire Department.

Shaver said “Christmas” is the theme of the parade so anything within the spirit of the season is permitted ….” except Santa Claus.”

“There is only one Santa Claus and he will be in Goshen on Friday night.”

Shaver said MoJo Hand will be the featured entertainment for the Goshen Christmas Parade 2022.

“The entertainment will begin after the parade,” Shaver said. “The youth of Goshen Baptist Church will have food before, during and after the parade including hamburgers, hotdogs, sausage dogs and chili or camp stew,

Shaver said everyone is invited to get the Christmas season off to a family-fun beginning at the Goshen Christmas Parade Friday night. Come early and don’t be in a hurry to leave.