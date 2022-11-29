Downtown Troy offers two unique shopping opportunities Published 8:26 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Downtown Troy will be a-buzz with two special shopping opportunities this weekend.

Sip and Shop will bring shoppers out on Friday night and the Downtown Holiday Market midday on Saturday.

Leigh Ann Windham, Troy community development director, said Sip and Shop is a “A Ladies Evening Event” set for 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Friday.

“Ladies are invited to grab their Christmas shopping lists and be sure to check it twice,” Windham said. “Sip and Shop is an opportunity for friends to share an evening of downtown shopping here at home. Shopping at home with friends is an especially enjoyable time.”

Downtown Troy will continue to be a popular plaza with the Downtown Holiday Market on the square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

“The Downtown Holiday Market vendors will have a wide selection of baked goods, gift items and decorations,” Windham said. “Shopping on the square is a uniquely fun shopping experience. We encourage all ladies to Sip and Shop in Troy Friday night and, again from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at the Downtown Holiday Market on the downtown square.”

“The stores around the square and around town will be open as usual on Saturday and they will have wide selections of gift items and decorations so we invite everyone to shop downtown Troy for those special gifts for those special people, at Sip and Shop on Friday night and the Downtown Holiday Market on the square and around the square on Saturday.”