Goshen Elementary: Wild About Animals Published 7:34 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

The Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Johnson Center for the Arts in downtown Troy is attracting at lot of interest from the participating schools, the students and parents, and the those who enjoy the Christmas season.

The students at Goshen Elementary School are “Wild about Christmas” and their love of Christmas and their interest in wild animals is showcased by their artwork. The GES Christmas Tree is a delightful way to welcome the Christmas season. The “Wild About Christmas” tree features hand-drawn animals, handprint reindeer and thumb-printed spotted giraffes.

The Johnson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission is free.