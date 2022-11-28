‘Giving Tuesday’ hope for a better world Published 7:36 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Today is GivingTuesday. Are you ready to give?

Some might say, “After Black Friday, what’s left to give?”

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of generosity to transform communities. That can be something as simple as making someone smile, helping out a neighbor or stranger or giving some of what we have to those who need our help.

On GivingTuesday, every act of generosity counts. Everyone has something to give.

Donna Kidd, Pike County Salvation Army director, said she experiences the act of generosity daily at the service center.

“I don’t think GivingTuesday is widely recognized around Pike County,” Kidd said. “But, working at the Salvation Army here in Pike County and in Florida after Hurricane Ian, I have learned a lot about the caring and generosity of people on almost a daily basis.”

Kidd said she realizes the importance of bringing into sharp focus the needs that exist and can be met with something as simple as a smile or a kind word.

“Lifting someone’s sprits can be as important as giving them warm clothing or food from the pantry,” she said.

The hope is that, through GivingTuesday, there will be the opportunity to imagine a better world where neighbors help neighbors, a world where everyone has what the need.