Christmas at the JCA Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

The Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Johnson Center for the Arts recently opened and, already, it is leading a jump-start to the 2022 Christmas season.

Reba Allen, JCA, graphic designer, said there is just something “spiriting” about a Christmas Tree.

“It would be hard to look at a Christmas Tree and not be excited about the Christmas season,” Allen said. “Each year, school children throughout the Pike County area invited to decorate a Christmas tree in a theme they have chosen. Children are amazingly creative and it’s exciting to see what ideas they have and how many different ways they find to say, “Merry Christmas.”

The schools that have decorated Christmas trees this year are Banks School, Luverne Elementary, Pike County High School, Goshen, Pike County Elementary, Troy City Schools and Home Schoolers.

“We have seven uniquely decorated Christmas trees,” Allen said. “This year, we are doing something different. We are inviting those who visit the Christmas Tree Extravaganza to vote for their favorite decorated tree. Each vote is one dollar and donated dollars will be awarded to the winning schools art program.”

Allen said the choose a favorite decorated Christmas tree will be difficult.

“I don’t think I could do it,” she said. “They are all creatively decorated. I would just be a difficult decision to make. It’s good that you can have more than one vote.”

The school-decorated Christmas trees have themes including movies, school logos, Christmas icons, Yuletide and Christmas delights.