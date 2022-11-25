Troy Resilience Project holds ribbon-cutting Published 4:40 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

“Troy Resilience Project’s ribbon-cutting was held on November 9, 2022 to celebrate moving to its new location at 401 S. Brundidge Street, Troy, AL.

Troy Resilience Project was founded in 2019 by Dr. Elizabeth Dawson and has grown exponentially since.

The community partners, family, and friends in attendance are testaments to the impact the organization is having on our region. The Troy Resilience Team consists of Elizabeth Dawson, MD, President, NMT and SMART Therapist; Madison Thomas, LMSW, Executive Director; Maggie Doss, MSW, Assistant Executive Director and Pike County Mental Health Services Coordinator; Jessica Vacek, MSW, Troy City Mental Health Services Coordinator; Marline Guerrero, MS, HealthySteps Coordinator for Charles Henderson Child Health; and Shannon Staggs, Workforce Development Coordinator.

Troy Resilience Project (TRP) was created to serve families and children in Pike and surrounding counties by educating on trauma awareness and fostering resilience in our kids.

TRP’s mission is to provide safe, stable, and nurturing relationships for all children. With support from the Children’s Trust Fund, Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers, and many others, Troy Resilience Project provides trauma informed services, parent support services, and education programs.

Through partnerships with the local schools and East Central Mental Health, TRP also coordinates School Based Mental Health Services in the Pike County Schools and Troy City Schools.

The newest program to come to TRP is Workforce Development, coordinating with the Alabama Resources for Enrichment, Self-Sufficiency and Employability Training (A-RESET) providing skills/resources to overcome barriers to employment. In just a little over a month the Workforce Development program successfully paired four individuals with stable employment. For information on any of the programs Troy Resilience Project has to offer, please visit www.troyresilienceproject.org or call 334-282-6474.Troy Resilience Project is thankful for the support from the community and eager to see what the future holds.”