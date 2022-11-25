Traditional string lights highlight Brundidge parade Published 4:39 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

The City of Brundidge celebrates Christmas in a traditional way that dates back to the early 1950s. The story is that the employees at People’s Electric handmade decorations for the city’s string lights that made a canopy over the downtown Main Street. The string lights were so popular that they have “hung’ around for nearly 70 years.

Of course, time and weather have made it necessary to replace some of the handmade globes but the traditional string lights continue to be a part of Christmas in Brundidge.

So, when the City of Brundidge welcomes the 2022 Christmas Season with the Christmas Parade on December 6, the lighting of the traditional lights will get the festivities underway at 6 p.m.

The lighting ceremony will be held on the grounds of the historic Bass House with the jingle Bell Carolers, choirs and bands and the lighting of the community Christmas tree.

Following the festivities on the Bass House grounds, the downtown 2022 Christmas Parade will get underway on Main Street from north to south.

“The 2022 Brundidge Christmas Parade will be a lot of fun for those in the parade and those who line Main Street,” said Brian McDaniels, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Business Association. “Those who wish to join the parade may simply let us know their plans and then come and line up,” McDaniels said. “We invite businesses, clubs, schools, organizations, individuals, to join the fun. We’ll have floats, bands, Jingle Bell Ringers, beauty queens, just a wide variety of entries celebrating the coming of Christmas.”

McDaniels said the word from the North Pole is that Santa Claus’ reindeer are resting for their journey on Christmas Eve so Santa will arrive, possibly, on a fire truck.

“Get in the spirt of Christmas by participating in the Brundidge Christmas Parade,” McDaniels said. “Join us in welcoming the Christmas season to Brundidge.”