Pioneer Museum featurs ‘Ole Time Christmas’ Published 4:39 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

There’s no better time than an Ole Time Christmas.

And, that’s exactly what the Pioneer Museum of Alabama offers Pike and surrounding counties at Christmas time.

Barbara Tatom, director of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, said Ole Time Christmas has become a tradition at the Pioneer Museum and is one of its most highly attended events of the year.

“Christmas is a special time of year and Ole Time Christmas is enjoyed by people of all ages and is a favorite event for families,” Tatom said.

Old Time Christmas 2022 will be from 6 until 8 p.m. December 9 and 10.and will include arts and crafts for kids and kids at heart, the lighting of the museum’s Christmas tree and stories for Christmas.

Tatom said everyone will enjoy seeing the handmade Christmas ornaments, visiting the Old Country Store and the Little Red Schoolhouse at Christmas time and the warmth of a crackling fire in the Demonstration Cabin and a Christmas treat to enjoy.

There will be songs to sing and Christmas wishes to share with Santa who will arrive from the North Pole just for a special visit with children at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, Tatom said.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama Gift Shop will be open with lots of traditional toys and games for kids and items for adults as well.

Admission to Ole Time Christmas is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 60 and over and military and $8 for students. Children ages 5 and under and museum members are free.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama is located at 248 Highway 231 North, Troy.