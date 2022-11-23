TPD searching for church burglar

Published 11:09 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that broke into a local church and stole several musical instruments along with other equipment.
Troy Police Department – 334-566-0500
Troy Police Department Secret Witness – 334-566-5555
CrimeStoppers – 215-STOP

