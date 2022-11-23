TPD searching for church burglar Published 11:09 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that broke into a local church and stole several musical instruments along with other equipment. The burglary occurred sometime between Thursday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 13, before being discovered. If anyone has any information related to this crime or can identify the male in the photos, please contact the Troy Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Troy Police Department – 334-566-0500

Troy Police Department Secret Witness – 334-566-5555

CrimeStoppers – 215-STOP