Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Obituaries Published 8:47 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Hubert Ray Henley

Hubert Ray Henley, age 67, a resident of Troy, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. Visitation was held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. No graveside services followed.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Ceil Henley; daughters: Hope Balkcom (Marty) of Troy, Alisha Hirschfeld (Jeff) of Lawton, OK; grandchildren: Cassidy Balkcom, Lexie Copelin (Hunter), Hannah Barber, Bethany Balkcom, Brady Balkcom, Shelby Barber; great grandchildren: Emberlee Ray Black, Henley Copelin; sisters: Ruby Wyatt, Rosie Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Mr. Henley was a beloved husband, daddy, and pawpaw.

Francis M. “Broshie” Galloway

Francis M. “Broshie” Galloway, age 89, a resident of Brundidge, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 12 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10 pm until 12 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

He is survived by his sons: Mark Galloway (Helen), Hugh Galloway; daughter: Lucy Jones (Jimmy); grandchildren: Barrett Galloway, Hannah Remson (Logan), Emily Jordan (Jylan), Georgia Faye Galloway (Cole Hatcher), Brandon Jones (Stella), Julie Garner, Jay Cannon (Heather), Jonathan Jones (Hilary), Gus Henry Galloway; great grandchildren: Murray Remson, Harper Jordan, Jake Jones, Grant Jones, Max Jones, McKenzie Garner, Sawyer Garner, Ethan Cannon, Olivia Cannon, Maddie Davis, Jeremiah Davis, Hannah Peters, Jack Jones; brother: Lou Galloway (Mary Ann); nieces and nephews: David Folmar (Sherrie), Cathy Cox (John), William Wesley Galloway (Melanie), Patrick Galloway (Lafon), Lance Galloway (Melissa); and special friend: Mary Adams.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Faye Coston Galloway; parents: William Clarence and Willie Lou Galloway; and brother: William Mitchell Galloway (Paddy).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Compassus Living Foundation.