Charles Henderson tops Marbury on the road Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

On Saturday, the Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Central Alabama and picked up a dominant 72-42 win over the Marbury Bulldogs.

Charles Henderson jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter but pulled away in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 – including a 10-0 run – in the second period to take a 38-26 lead into halftime. The third quarter was more of the same as CHHS outscored Marbury 30-13 in the period and the fourth quarter ended with a running clock.

Charles Henderson senior Austin Cross tallied 23 points – including 21 points in the first half – along with five rebounds. Bradley Prestwood added 12 points, four rebounds, three steals, and three assists in the win, while Tyler Carlton chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds. Braylon Jones dished four assists and grabbed four steals, while Jayden Spearman earned eight points, four steals and four rebounds.

The Trojans outrebounded Marbury 42-38 and their harassing press defense earned 16 steals on the night.