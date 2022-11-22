Alabama Farm-City Week 2022 proclaimed Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Since 1955, a Farm-City Week has been declared across Alabama. Farm-City Week in 2022 is November 18-24. The Farm-City Week theme is “Sustaining for the Future”. Farm-City’s educational programming goal is to ensure agriculture and forestry will carry on for future generations.

By proclamation of the governing bodies of Pike County, the week of November 18-24, is Farm-City Week in Pike County.

The proclamation states:

For over 60 years during Thanksgiving week, the American people have observed Farm-City Week to express gratitude for the bounty with which God has blessed our land and to recognize the achievements of the farmers, rural townspeople, and city residents who make our Nation’s agricultural production and distribution system so successful. Truly this cooperation between rural and city dwellers for mutual benefit helps ensure our country’s well-being.

America’s farmers have provided food and fiber to sustain our people throughout decade after decade of progress. Farmer’s productivity has increased steadily, thanks largely to their initiative in supporting and adopting the methods and materials developed by scientific research. Yield per acre has grown tremendously, with the result that American farmers are able not only to meet the Nation’s basic needs for foodstuffs, but also to produce agricultural goods for export and for a wide variety of specialty markets here in the United States and around the world.

American agriculture, and the many service industries that depend upon it in cities and towns and along all the routes in between, is a story of extraordinary labor creating extraordinary abundance. At this time of year, it is only fitting that all Americans offer some special sign of thanks to those who grow, harvest, and bring to our Nation’s tables the fruits of sun, seed, and soil.

Therefore, we the representatives of Pike County, Alabama, by virtue of the authority vested in us do hereby, proclaim the week of November 16th, through November 23rd, 2022, as Alabama Farm-City Week. We call upon all citizens in rural and cities alike to join in recognizing the accomplishments of our productive farmers and of our urban residents, who cooperate to create abundance, wealth, and strength for our nation.