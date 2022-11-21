Troy FD responds to mobile home fire Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on County Road 5516 on Nov. 20.

According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 20 for a residential mobile home fire at the Swindall’s Mobile Home Park at 222 Count Road 5516. Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the call, according to the release.

Troy Firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from the mobile home and heavy fire could be observed from the front of the residence. While there was no report of anyone inside the residence, firefighters made entry into the home immediately and began efforts to locate and extinguish the fire, along with making a search of the residence for any unknown occupants. No one was found inside the home and there were no reports of any firefighters or civilians injured, according to the release.

The Troy Fire Marshals Office and Troy Police Department are currently investigating the incident.