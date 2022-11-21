Singing Jubilee coming to Pike Liberal Arts Published 7:31 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

The holiday season provides many opportunities for coming together and what better way to gather than a Singing Jubilee!

On Tuesday night, December 6, Pike Liberal Arts School will host a night of music featuring local talent from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria.

Admission is $5 and monies raised will support the PLAS archery and basketball teams, said Forrest Lee, event organizer.

Lee said the Singing Jubilee will feature Tucker Park of the Park Band, Perry Brown and Lenny Trawick with Pruitt Vaughn, Tyler Harrison and Mike Peacock.

Also, taking center stage will be Zach Scott, Austin Green and Amanda Smothers and Mike Benton and Forrest Lee himself.

Lee said the Singing Jubilee will be a night of great entertainment and an opportunity to enjoy the fellowship of friends and neighbors.

“We invite everyone to mark December 6, on their calendars,” Lee said. “It will be a great time

of music and a great way to spend a Tuesday evening during the holiday season.”