Lady Dawgs, Lady Trojans play weekend hoops

Published 10:38 am Monday, November 21, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Ivy White (1) scored 13 points against Luverne. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (2-1) wrapped up competition in the Luverne Classic this weekend, finishing in third place.

Pike County defeated Goshen in the opening round and then fell 43-37 to host team Luverne in the semifinals on Saturday. Pike County was led in the loss by Ivy White with 13 points, while Taniya Green added 10 points and Urriya Berry scored six points.

In the third place game, Pike County dominated Highland Home by a score of 50-34. Green led the way with 22 points, while White added 12 points and Auriel Moultry scored seven points.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Marbury High School and dropped a close game 64-60. The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter but Marbury cut the lead to 31-25 at the half. Marbury further cut the lead 43-40 going into the fourth quarter and then outscored the Lady Trojans 24-17 in the final period to pick up the win.

Senior KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with a season-high 24 points, while Ta’keiya Brockton and Harmony Hubbard scored nine points each. Gabrielle Brown led Marbury with 17 points.

