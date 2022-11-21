Christmas At The Center tickets are going fast Published 7:33 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Christmas is coming early to the Johnson Center for the Arts.

Already, the JCA looks like Christmas with its display of Christmas trees decorated with handmade ornaments made by students of all ages at schools throughout Pike County.

And, the JCA Christmas Store is continuing to add new items each day and will continue to do so until the highly-anticipated Christmas at the Center on Saturday, December 10.

Tickets are now on sale for the JCA’s annual Christmas at the Center event and they are going fast, said Reba Allen, JCA graphic artist, “The Christmas at the Center features a shopping opportunities at the JCA Christmas Store and dinner and dancing at the Studio all, for $75.

The Christmas Store features a large variety of handmade items by local artists, gift certificates that include hotel accommodations, golf outings, dining at local and area restaurants and area shops and a variety of one-of-a-kind items.

After shopping, there is dinner and dancing just across the street at The Studio.

The holiday dinner will be by Velma Tucker, Sydney’s Catering, and dancing will follow the festive dinner to the Blues Factor Band.

“The Blues Factor Band was so popular last year that they were invited back this year, Allen said. “There will be great shopping at the Christmas Store followed by an amazing of night of dinner and dancing at The Studio.

“By supporting Christmas at the Center, you are supporting the JCA’s programs for children, rotating art exhibitions by renown artists, artist receptions, galas and seasonal events.”

Admission to exhibits are free and open to the public.

Tickets for Christmas at the Center at available at the Johnson Center for the Arts on 300 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy or at jca@troy.org.