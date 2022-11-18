Troy University Police investigating shooting Published 1:38 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported.

According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.

According to the statement, Troy University Police responded to the scene and determined there was no active threat on campus and there were no injuries. The police department is currently investigating the incident.

“Our highest priority is maintaining a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff,” the statement read. “Campus police are working diligently to identify and arrest individuals connected to this incident. Anyone with information may call the troy University Police Department at (334) 670-3215.”