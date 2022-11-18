Togetherness and hope for future Published 8:38 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Lamar P. Higgins Ballroom at Troy University was packed Wednesday night for the 2022 Troy University ISCO Festival. And, to say everyone had a ball would be an understatement.

“We had missed two ISCO Festivals because of COVID-19 and it was remarkable how the students pulled together to put on a festival that was fun and entertaining for everyone,” said Joe McCall, faculty advisor to the International Student Cultural Organization (ISCO).

McCall said the number of international students is not where it was but the students stepped up to present a quality show that was enjoyed by students, faculty and community members.

“Quinton Cockrell, theater professor, volunteered his time to make the ISCO Festival as professional as possible,” McCall said. “And, of course, as did Ludmila Belaia, director of International Admissions, and Herb Reeves, dean of student services, their staffs and the university’s SGA, Circle K and Freshman Forum. Everyone who helped make the 47th Annual ISCO Festival possible.”

McCall said Troy University is dedicated to keeping the international spirit alive.

“Troy University does place a great emphasis on its role as Alabama’s International University,” McCall said. “Kids from all over the world come together here so graciously and without conflict. So, there is great hope for our country as we move forward. The Annual ISCO Festival is an example of what our country can be and should be.”

The ISCO Festival featured entertainment by international students including a Nepalese dance, Hercules Lip Sync, Vietnamese dance and Bahamian folk music.

The dinner menu included appetizers from Turkmenistan, Italy and Greece; entrees from Spain, India and Saudi Arabia and desserts: Éclairs from France; Semolina Cake from Algeria and apple pie from the USA.

The ISCO Festival closed with a Flag Parade that honored the fellowship and kinship that exist among all students at Troy University.