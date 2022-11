TB&T Athletes of the Week (Nov. 10-17 ) Published 1:19 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Jy’won Boyd

Charles Henderson High School

In two playoff games, Boyd recorded 15 catches for 251 yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded three interceptions against Tallassee and had 11 tackles and one tackle-for-loss against UMS-Wright.

FEMALE

Urriya Berry

Pike County High School

Berry scored 18 points in Pike County’s season opener against Goshen in the Luverne Classic.