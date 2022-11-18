Saturday, November 19, 2022, Obituaries Published 8:27 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Ruby E. Corley

Ruby E. Corley of Brundidge, AL passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Matt McCord officiating and eulogy given by Freddie Turner. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. She was born March 3, 1946 in Pike County, AL to the late Len H. Johnson and Lula M. Jordan Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Len W. Johnson, and her sisters, Julia Hagler and Ann Mathis. She is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Maddox, Brundidge; brothers, Bennie Johnson, Brundidge, and Jimmy Johnson (Marie), Troy; sisters, Ruth Lee (Kenneth), Troy, and Helen Dyer (Walter), Elba; nieces, Mashone Fleming (Jade), Jennifer Dyer-Allen Dewayne), Jane Brooks, Jean Huggins (Billy) and Wilma Price (Raymond); nephews, Jack Brooks, Jerry Brooks (Regina), Wayne Hogan (Carol), Scott Hogan (Linda) and Joseph Whitehead (Michelle); great nieces, Tashia Shepherd, Jordyn Allen, Chrystal Allen, and Cassidy Allen, great nephew, Evan Allen, Jr. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Walter Jeffrey Cotton, Sr.

Walter Jeffrey Cotton, Sr. was born on April 15, 1947, in Cordele, Ga and passed from this life on November 14, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fl. He was a longtime resident of Quincy, Fl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Lewis Cotton and Mertice Wilson Cotton. He is survived by his brother Edwin Thomas Cotton (Linda). His four children Walter Jeffrey Cotton Jr (Allison), Julia Anne King, Joy Cotton (Stephen) and Johnathon Cotton (Julie). His nine grandchildren Meghan King Gentry (Mitchell), Ellie Cotton, Emily Anne King, Jacob Huff, Wilson Cotton, Jasper Cotton, Riley Cotton, Barrett Cotton, and Gus Cotton. One great granddaughter Cleo Gentry. Stepdaughter Kimberly Ingram Parrish. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a star football player for Blakely High, and with this God given ability was awarded a football scholarship to Troy State, running back #34 Red Wave. He earned a bachelor’s degree in History and married his college sweetheart, Judy Lynn. In 1978, he worked for Wise Office Supply of Troy, unbeknownst to him this would become a lifelong career in office supply sales where customers became his friends. He worked multiple jobs to support his family, from construction to local fast-food joints. Summer weekends were spent on Lake Eufaula. He enjoyed gardening, college football, duck hunting, fishing and delivering baked goods during Christmastime.

Humor and good conversation were present daily with our dad. He had a knack to get a laugh and a smile even when you weren’t ready. One of his standard phone greetings that always managed to make you laugh: “Jackson’s funeral home, you stab em’ we slab ‘em. “

We are all going to miss you, Dad

Funeral Arrangements:

Viewing with family and friends is 9am-10am Monday November 21st, 2022, at Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy FL.

Service will be at 11am at First Presbyterian Church Quincy, FL

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to:

“Kolomoki Youth Camp”

First Methodist Church

P.O. Box 265

Blakely, GA 29823

Memo funds to “Kolomoki Youth Camp”

Funds will go towards camp fees for kids of single parents

Oak Grove Cemetery

c/o Judy Jordan

Box 159

Arlington, GA 39813

Funds will go towards maintaining Historic Gravesites in Arlington