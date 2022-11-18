Pike County bests Goshen in Luverne Classic Published 1:17 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season in a county clash at the Luverne Classic on Thursday with PCHS coming away with a 65-40 win.

Pike County jumped out to a big 18-7 lead in the first quarter and took a 31-22 lead into halftime. Goshen opened up the second half with a run that cut the lead to four until the Lady Dawgs took over, taking a 46-29 lead into the final period. Pike County also outscored Goshen 19-11 in the fourth quarter.

Urriya Berry led Pike County with 18 points, while Amity White added 15 points and Taniyah Green scored eight points. Ivy White also scored eight points for the Lady Dawgs. Goshen was led by Haylee Sanford with 16 points, while AJ Rogers tallied 10 points. Amber Vickers also had eight points and Alyssa Sparks scored six points.