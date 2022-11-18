Farm City Banquet honors Farm-City relationship Published 8:35 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Farm City Banquet Friday night at Cattleman Park.

Traci Shaver, committee chair, welcomed everyone and expressed appreciation for those who are contributing and supporting members of the Pike County farming community.

The Farm-City Week theme is “Sustaining for the Future.” Farm-City’s educational programming goal is to ensure agriculture and forestry will carry on for future generations, Shaver said.

The banquet honored members of the farming and urban communities who have made outstanding contributions to agricultural throughout the 2022 year.

Abbie Peters, committee member and Pike County Extension coordinator, said it is important to support local farmers who are feeding America as well as other parts of the world.

“We don’t appreciate, as we should, the important and necessary role farmers play in our lives,” Peters said. “With rising cost, farmers, too, are being hit very hard financially as the cost of all aspects of farming is rising. The annual Farm City Banquet is our small token of appreciation for what farmers do to keep food on our tables throughout the year.”

Elected officials from the city and county governing bodies signed a proclamation declaring the week of November 20 through 25 Farm City Week in Pike County. Signing the proclamation were: Mayor Jason Reeves of Troy, Mayor Isabell Boyd of Brundidge, Mayor Darren Jordan of Goshen and Pike County Commissioner Russell Johnson.

The banquet also recognized the winners in the 2022 Farm City Poster and Essay contests.