An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade Published 8:36 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy.

“Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”

Williams said the entries may be as simple as can be or as elaborate as desired.

“As long at the entries are ‘rocking,’ they will be enjoyed by all the parade watchers,” Williams said. “As a reminder, there is no candy throwing for the safety of all concerned.”

Parade entry forms are available at the Troy Tourism Office, 113 North Market Street in Troy. office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and online at troyal.gov.

All float entries must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

Henry Hendock will provide musical entertainment prior to the lighting of the City of Troy Christmas Tree.

“We invite everyone to make plans to be a part of the City of Troy Christmas Parade as a parade participant or to enjoy the parade,” Williams said.