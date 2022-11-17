Downtown Troy open house this weekend Published 7:49 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

Not only does shopping at home support local merchants, it is also convenient, time saving and the opportunity to shop among friends and neighbors.

So, this weekend, everyone is invited to shop Downtown Troy Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Downtown Troy Christmas Open House offer great shopping opportunities in the downtown shops and events and activities for the kids.

The downtown shops and boutiques will have sales, specials and refreshments. Everyone is invited to enjoy the fun and fellowship that come with shopping at home.

Special activities are planned for the kids including pictures with Santa on Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday (1-4 p.m.).

Face Painting will be Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday (1-5 p.m.)

On Saturday, the kids will enjoy inflatables from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and train rides from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The $500 Downtown Dollar Giveaway is a not-to-be-missed event.

There will be two drawings held at the end of the day on Sunday from the combined Saturday and Sunday entries. Each winner will receive $500 in Downtown Dollars.

To enter the $500 Downtown Dollar Giveaway, make three purchases of $25 or more at the shops or $10 or more at restaurants and be entered to win.