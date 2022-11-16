TRMC awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group Published 7:34 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Troy Regional Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Troy Regional Medical Center’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are honored to receive an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade once again,” said Rick Smith, CEO of Troy Regional Medical Center, noting this is the organization’s fourth consecutive such grade. “Our team at Troy Regional Medical Center is dedicated to providing the best possible care to our patients, and that includes safety. We appreciate this significant recognition from The Leapfrog Group.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Troy Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.