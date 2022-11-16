Johnson Center offers Golden Opportunity and more Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Digging for gold doesn’t often “pan out” but a lucky someone at the Christmas at the Center Jingle Bell Hop with go home with gold in his or her pocket.

Reba Allen, JCA graphics designer, said the Johnson Center is offering a golden opportunity to those who support the JCA with a $25 donation.

“At the Christmas at the Center Jingle Bell Hop on December 10, there will be a drawing for at 1903 Ten Dollar gold coin,” Allen said. “The person whose name is drawn will go home with a gold coin that is valued at around $2,000 or a $2,200 tax deductible certificate if donated back to the Johnson Center.”

Allen said the drawing for the gold coin is just one of the attractions of Christmas at the Center 2022.

Tickets for the Christmas event are $75 and include the cocktail hour at the Johnson Center from 6 until 7 p.m.

“During the cocktail hour, there will be Christmas shopping opportunities for a variety of items including gift certificates from local restaurants and shops, hotel and Robert Trent Jones golfing opportunities at The Grand Hotel in Fairhope and Ross Bridges in Hoover,” Allen said. Hummingbird Way will have a $100 gift certificate at the shop and Bart Snider will have two of his paintings. And, that is just a few of the items that will be offered in the JCA Christmas Shop.”

Allen said a night of food, fun and fellowship has been planned. Christmas at the Center will be a great way to begin the countdown to the holiday season.

Tickets for Christmas at the Center Jingle Bell Hop are available at the Johnson Center between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The JCA Christmas Shop is open for business during those hours.