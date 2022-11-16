Brundidge council members receive certification Published 7:35 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Brundidge City Council members, Byron Gaynor, Margaret Ross, Marilyn Rodgers and Latishia Hall have received professional designation by the League of Municipalities. The council members were recognized for their accomplishments at the League’s convention at Orange Beach on November 8.

Gaynor, District 4; and Ross, District 3; have earned the professional designation of Advanced Certified Municipal Official. In order to receive this honor, a municipal official must first complete 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities. The individuals must then complete an additional 40 hours of training to receive an advanced certification.

Council Members Gaynor and Ross are members of the 24th graduating class of Advanced Certified Municipal Officials and were recognized for their accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Orange Beach.

Brundidge Council Members Rodgers, District 5; and Hall, District 2; have earned the professional designation of Certified Municipal Official. They have completed 40 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Rodgers and Hall are members of the 27th graduating class of Certified Municipal officials and were also recognized for their accomplishments during graduating ceremonies at Orange Beach.

Because of their attendance at statewide and regional educational conferences, Gaynor, Ross, Rodgers and Hall have received formal classroom training in subjects such as council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the State Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.

“Alabama’s municipalities are the foundation of our state’s economy,” said ALM Executive Director Greg Cochran. “Vibrant communities depend on knowledgeable, engaged leadership, which is exactly what the CMO program encourages through training on the finer points of municipal government. Earning the Certified Municipal Official designation further showcases the commitment of community leaders to better informed, more effective municipal officials.”