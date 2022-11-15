Tony May: Time not right to serve Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The results of the Pike County’s 2022 General Election were certified in Pike County on Tuesday.

But, no matter the results of the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, Tony May, of Banks, said he will not represent District 4 on the Pike County BOE.

May withdrew from the race but after the 76-day requirement to do so, therefore, his name remained on the ballot.

May, the Republican candidate received more votes than incumbent Democratic Board Member Linda Steed of Brundidge.

May expressed appreciation to those who voted for him and had confidence in his ability to serve the Pike County Schools as the District 4 Board Member.

“I didn’t withdraw my name before the 76-day requirement so my name couldn’t come off the ballot,” May said. “But there were, and are, some unforeseen professional and personal considerations with my serving at this time. When I served the Pike County community as a teacher at Pike County High School and as assistant principal at Goshen, I did so with gusto and that is the way I would want to serve on the board of education. It would not be fair to the people who elected me if I didn’t serve that same way.”

May also said he would want to serve on the Pike County Board of Education “the way ‘Miss Linda’ has done and the way others would expect me to serve.”

May said he has the best interest of the students in the Pike County Schools at heart.

“I will have other opportunities to put my name out there in the future, when the time is right,” he said. “Miss Linda has served faithfully for years and will continue to do an outstanding job for the schools and the kids.”

May said, no matter how the election is canvased [Tuesday], “I’m a man of my word. Now is just not the time for me to serve on the Pike County Board of Education.”

May works for the State Department of Education as a work-based learning specialist and a labor market analyst, who seeks job programs that will benefit students here in Pike County and throughout the state.

Steed said her service and dedication to the Pike County School have, and will continue to be, a priority.

“The educational opportunities and new and innovative programs available to our students prepare them for college, the military, trade school or the workforce,” Steed said. “No matter which career path Pike County Schools students take, they have the tools to be productive citizens. I wish Tony success as he works for all schools in Alabama.”