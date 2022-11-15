Obituaries, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Published 9:01 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Gladys Jeanette Benton

Mrs. Gladys Jeanette Benton of Pike Road, AL passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. She was 84. Funeral services for Mrs. Benton will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Nulph officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday one hour prior to the service. She was born January 30, 1938 in Skipperville,

AL. to the late James Thelmer “J.T” Whatley and Melba Searcy Whatley. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, William R. “Bill” Whatley, James Hubert Whatley and Harry O. Whatley, sisters, Enid Whatley Benton and Flossie Whatley Davenport. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Vernon D. Benton, Pike Road, AL; sister, Louise Whatley Green; brothers, Edward S. Whatley and Felix M. Whatley; many nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be William Davenport, Wes Davenport, Josh Davenport, Jamie Whatley, Andy Whatley, Kyle Whatley, and Kirkland Whatley. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Vernon Glen Jackson

Vernon Glen Jackson, age 90, a resident of Brundidge, died Monday, November 7, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Graveside services were held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11 am at Lakeview Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Lawler officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Linda C. Jackson; daughter: Lynn Gilreath (Scott); grandchildren: Emily Dunivant (Cooper), and Ashly Gilreath.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Mr. Jackson was a hardworking man who fully dedicated himself to anything he was a part of. He served the people of Brundidge as a member of the City Council for 20 years. While serving as city councilman he also served as a member of the Southeast Alabama Gas District Board and spent in total 24 years in that role. Mr. Jackson had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed anytime he could spend in nature. Between hunting, fishing, golf, and in his younger years baseball Vernon loved any activity he could do outside. Above all else he loved his family and anytime he could spend with them he cherished. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.