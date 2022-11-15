Downtown Troy Christmas Open House this weekend Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Troy. Everyone is invited to Downtown Troy Christmas Open House this weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Downtown Troy Christmas Open House will have something for everyone with great shopping opportunities in the downtown shops and events and activities for the kids.

The downtown shops and boutiques will have sales, specials and refreshments. And everyone is invited to enjoy the fun and fellowship that come with shopping at home.

Special activities are planned for the kids including pictures with Santa on Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday (1-4 p.m.).

Face Painting will be Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Sunday (1-5 p.m.)

On Saturday, the kids will enjoy inflatables from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and train rides from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday.A

The $500 Downtown Dollar Giveaway is a not-to-be-missed event.

There will be two drawings held at the end of the day on Sunday from the combined Saturday and Sunday entries. Each winner will receive $500 om Downtown Dollars.

To enter the $500 Downtown Dollar Giveaway, make three purchases of $25 or more at the shops or $10 or more at restaurants and be entered to win.