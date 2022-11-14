Troy women’s basketball falls to UCLA Published 9:44 am Monday, November 14, 2022

The Troy Trojans (2-1) women’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday by a score of 95-83 to the UCLA Bruins (3-0).

It was Troy’s third straight road game to open the 2022-2023 season with four more to come before Troy finally plays in Trojan Arena.

Troy slugged it out with UCLA in the first half, trailing 24-16 going into the second quarter and 44-36 at halftime. UCLA managed to pull away from Troy some in the third quarter, taking a 70-54 lead into the fourth quarter. The Trojans outscored the Bruins 29-25 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as UCLA won 95-83.

Troy played 12 different players in the loss with 10-of-12 earning more than 10 minutes of playing time. Makayia Hallmon led Troy with 14 points and two steals, while Tai’Sheka Porchia earned 14 points and three rebounds. Jada Walton also chipped in with 13 points and Mary Delgado came off the bench to score 12 points. Felmas Koranga grabbed six rebounds, while Jashanti Simmons totaled eight points and three steals.

Troy remains in California this week for a matchup with San Francisco on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The game will stream live on the WCC Network. Troy then travels to Hawaii for the Hawaii North Shore Showcase with games against BYU and Washington State.