IDEA Bank’s Entrepreneurship Week underway Published 6:54 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Troy University’s IDEA Bank will help equip area entrepreneurs with skills for success during Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 14 -18.

“The week is designed to enhance fundamental understanding of successful business startups,” said Lynne Firmin George, the Director of Economic Development, and the IDEA Bank at Troy University.

A part of the Sorrell College of Business, the IDEA Bank on Troy’s historic downtown Square, is a facility that specifically aims to support not only student entrepreneurship but also economic development in the region. The building also houses the Troy University Small Business Development Center.

George said the week featured a daily focus workshop, all free and open to the public. Registration is required due limited space.

Monday, “Pitch with Confidence,” a workshop designed to improve public speaking and networking skills, specifically when communicating a business idea, is set for 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the IDEA Bank will have several guest speakers from local businesses, such as Sips Beer Garden and Fuse Coffee, for a Q-and-A session from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday features the “Unleash your Inner Entrepreneur” webinar from noon until 1 p.m. The session explores the mindset and motivation of an entrepreneur while balancing business and life.

“I’m excited about the webinar because most of our programs at the IDEA Bank are held in person. This way our online students get to be included in the week,” George said.

The link to access this webinar will be provided when registering online at troy.edu/ideabank.

On Thursday, the IDEA Bank will partner with the Small Business Development Center to discuss budgeting, managing inventory, and other financial components of business in the “Business Finance Essentials” workshop.

On Friday, the IDEA Bank’s Non-Profit Summit will be an all-day event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a variety of speakers presenting sessions on fundraising, social media strategies, and communication strategies for nonprofit organizations. The summit will also foster a collaborative environment for networking and will feature local resources that could be valuable to nonprofit managers.

As with the week’s other workshops, Summit workshop is free to attend and lunch will be provided, but does require registration

“All programs are open to anyone, even if you’re not a student,” said George.

To register for any of the week’s events, visit troy.edu/ideabank.