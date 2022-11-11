Troy baseball lands 10 in signing class Published 3:11 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

The Troy Trojans baseball team announced 10 signings in the 2023 Signing Class.

This year’s signing class includes Pike County High School (Zebulon, Ga.) pitcher Trevor Bagwell, Hardin Valley Academy (Knoxville, Tenn.) catcher Tyler Denton, Priceville High School (Decatur, Ala.) pitcher Jojo Garrison, Redan High School (Atlanta, Ga.) infielder Bernard Moon, Chipola Junior College pitcher Chase Nelson, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School (Plantation, Fla.) pitcher Pavlos Piperakis, Hoover High School pitcher Sam Schmidt, Saint Xavier High School (Louisville, Ky.) infielder Cooper Smith, Oxford High School infielder Peyton Watts and Frontier Community College pitcher Andre Wojtarowicz.

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of our staff for their efforts in putting together such an exciting recruiting class,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “Coach Godwin, Wolgamot, Landon and previously Coach McCauley spent tons of time on the road, on phones and on visits to solidify this difference-making group.

“Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program aiming to do great things, and I appreciate the work everyone in the building has done on and off campus to allow this great group of student-athletes to find their new home in Troy.”